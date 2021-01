LOCAL SCHOOL COVID NUMBERS TREND LOW TO START 2ND SEMESTER

PUBLIC AND PAROCHIAL SCHOOLS ARE BACK IN SESSION IN SIOUX CITY, AND THE FIRST WEEK OF CLASSES FOUND FEW CASES OF COVID-19 REPORTED IN THE DISTRICT.

SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SAY THERE WERE NO STUDENTS THAT TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE FIRST WEEK BACK, AND ONLY ONE STAFF MEMBER TESTED POSITIVE.

NO CLASSES WERE MOVED TO EMERGENCY VIRTUAL LEARNING BECAUSE OF THAT.

WITH HYBRID LEARNING UNDERWAY TO START THE NEW SEMESTER, 28 STUDENTS AND 18 STAFF WHO HAD PREVIOUSLY TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID WERE ABSENT ON JANUARY 4TH AND 5TH.

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS REPORTED A TOTAL OF FIVE STAFF AND STUDENTS SYSTEM WIDE WHO MISSED SCHOOL BECAUSE OF TESTING POSITIVE.

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS PRESIDENT DR..JOHN FLANERY STATED THAT THE NUMBER WAS OUTSTANDING COMING OUT OF THE CHRISTMAS BREAK.