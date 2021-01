CHRISTENSEN TO REMAIN AS IOWA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS RE-SELECTED JUSTICE SUSAN CHRISTENSEN OF HARLAN TO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHIEF JUSTICE FOR THE NEXT TWO YEARS.

CHRISTENSEN WAS FIRST SELECTED CHIEF JUSTICE FOLLOWING THE RETIREMENT OF ACTING CHIEF JUSTICE DAVID WIGGINS IN FEBRUARY OF 2020.

CHRISTENSEN SAYS “AFTER A VERY CHALLENGING FIRST 10 MONTHS, I AM HONORED TO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHIEF JUSTICE OF IOWA’S COURT SYSTEM.”

SHE WAS APPOINTED TO THE IOWA SUPREME COURT IN 2018 BY GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS.

CHRISTENSEN WAS RETAINED BY IOWA VOTERS IN NOVEMBER OF 2020 AND WILL BE UP FOR RETENTION AGAIN IN NOVEMBER 2028.

SHE PRACTICED LAW IN HARLAN FOR 16 YEARS.