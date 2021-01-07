THUNE SPEAKS OUT ON U.S. CAPITOL RIOTS

Congress upheld the electoral vote early Thursday, confirming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President.

That followed a day of rioting as a mob invaded the US Capitol Building.

South Dakota Republican Senator John Thune says it was the worst kind of reaction;

Thune says people need to accept reality, not resort to unacceptable violence, and remain civil:

Thune says there is no credible proof of any widespread election fraud:

President Trump has not conceded the election but did issue a statement after the Congressional vote acknowledging his time in office is coming to an end.

