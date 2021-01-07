SIOUX CITY RIVERFRONT PROJECT RECEIVES FINANCIAL BOOST

Sioux City’s riverfront park project has received a financial boost.

The city has been awarded an Iowa Great Places grant for $400,000 to support the construction of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project.

The park project is in the area that was the former site of the Belle of Sioux City riverboat casino.

Construction of the first phase of the project began last June with phase 2 set to begin in the summer of 2021 with an anticipated project completion date of fall 2022.

The project has an estimated total cost of $12 million with $1.1 million secured through state and local grant funding to date.