REYNOLDS ALLOWS MORE SPECTATORS AT SPORTS EVENTS

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that modifies existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The main revision lifts spectator limits for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for high school-sponsored events starting today (Friday)

Social distancing guidelines remain in place and the proclamation continues to require that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn.

Other public health measures have been extended until Saturday, February 6th, 2021.