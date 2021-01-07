PLANS FOR NEW NEBRASKA CASINOS MOVE FORWARD

Ho-Chunk, Inc. has officially launched WarHorse Gaming LLC as a new division to manage and operate the expansion of casino gaming at three existing horse racing tracks in Nebraska.

Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan says the design of planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln have been unveiled, but there’s a lot of planning and preparation to take place before those casinos become a reality:

Morgan says each of those facilities will be in the $200 million cost range and compete with Iowa casinos in nearby Council Bluffs:

WarHorse Gaming LLC is in partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association to develop casino gaming at the licensed horse racing tracks in Omaha, Lincoln and South Sioux City.

Morgan says some of the money generated by their “Keep the Money in Nebraska” effort approved in last November’s election will be used for property tax relief:

A smaller scale project is planned for South Sioux City’s Atokad Park, which will include a new horse racing track:

That facility would compete directly with Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino and Hotel.

Morgan was part of a group who bid to place a land based casino in Sioux City’s Warrior Hotel property after the riverboat casino left town.

His group lost out to the Hard Rock’s bid.