MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE RECEIVES OVER $1MILLION IN STEM GRANTS

Morningside College has received two National Science Foundation grants totaling almost $1.3 million dollars.

A $999,337 Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics grant will expand scholarships for Morningside STEM students from rural areas while integrating civic engagement opportunities into the STEM curriculum.

A second grant for $299,359 for Improving Undergraduate STEM Education will foster additional project-based learning in Morningside’s biology and chemistry programs.

Morningside College President John Reynders says the grants are not only rooted in the school’s mission and work, but reflect their evolution from college to university.