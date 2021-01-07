JOHNSON EARNS TWO STAR GENERAL RANK IN NEBRASKA GUARD

Wendy Johnson has been promoted to the rank of major general in the Nebraska National Guard.

Johnson becomes the first woman in the Nebraska National Guard to earn the rank of a two star general.

She was previously the assistant adjutant general – air for Nebraska.

With the promotion, Johnson will take on a new assignment as the Air National Guard Assistant to Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Johnson will remain a member of the Air National Guard with the new assignment.

Her career began 37 years ago when she joined the Nebraska Air National Guard as an enlisted administrative clerk with the 155th Combat Support Squadron in Lincoln in 1984.

In 2016, Johnson made history as the first woman in the Nebraska Air National Guard to pin on the rank of brigadier general.