EXPIRED IOWA DRIVERS LICENSES COMING DUE THIS SATURDAY

If they don’t take the required steps, thousands of Iowans will be driving on expired licenses after midnight Saturday morning.

A provision in the governor’s disaster emergency proclamation last year stated those licenses would not be considered expired if their expiration date was between January 16th, 2020, and January 8th, 2021.

The same declaration suspended enforcement, but that is expiring this weekend as well.

There is some good news though.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division says of the 29-thousand driver’s licenses that expired at the end of December, most are still well within the 60-day grace period – so you have time to fix this.