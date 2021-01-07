CONGRESS CERTIFIES ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

Iowa’s congressional delegation was unanimous in its rejection of attempts to delay confirmation of Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

Feenstra, Grassley and Ernst all expressed concern about the conduct of elections.

Feenstra called for hearings in the House to investigate allegations of ballot fraud.

Ernst said she supports creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the administration of this year’s election.

Grassley said it’s important for state legislatures to take steps to restore trust in the outcome of elections.