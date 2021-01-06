U.S. CAPITOL OVERRUN BY PROTESTERS (Update)

Protesters objecting to the expected congressional approval of the Electoral College results certifying the election of Joe Biden as President and Sen. Kamala Harris as the Vice President of the United States have breached the United States Capitol.

Lawmakers at the capitol have been evacuated.

4th District Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says he is safe and is condemning the protesters actions:

OC………….sad for our country. :12

Protesters reportedly tried to break down the door leading to the House of Representatives chamber:

OC………just deplorable. :20

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst tweeted that what was happening at the capitol was not peaceful nor a protest.

She says it’s anarchy and a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear.

Fellow Senator Chuck Grassley stated that these were un-American acts worthy of condemnation. He called it a sad day for America and that we must be better than this.

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith stated that Congress was working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive.