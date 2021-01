TRUMP & BIDEN CALL FOR CALM IN WAKE OF CAPITOL PROTESTS

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP RELEASED THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE ON TWITTER, CALLING FOR THE PROTESTS AT THE U.S. CAPITOL TO END AND FOR THOSE TAKING PART TO PEACEFULLY LEAVE THE AREA:

OC………GO HOME IN PEACE. 1:01

EARLIER PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN SPOKE TO THE NATION ABOUT THE PROTESTS:

OC……….FOLKS AT THE CAPITOL. 7:18

WASHINGTON D.C. WILL BE UNDER A CURFEW FROM 6PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6AM THURSDAY.