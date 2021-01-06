TAX PREPARER GLITCH MAY DELAY YOUR STIMULUS CHECK

Officials with H-and-R Block are acknowledging a mistake after processing millions of federal stimulus payments for people.

Now, those who used H-and-R Block or Turbo Tax are being told there may be a delay in receiving the 600-dollar payment.

In many cases, the money was deposited in a different account.

Block says customers who chose the “Refund Transfer” option may have had their money set to a temporary account.

The company is assuring its customers they will get the stimulus payment by direct deposit by the end of business today (Wednesday), or by snail mail at a later date.