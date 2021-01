NO INJURIES WHEN CAR ENDS UP IN MISSOURI RIVER

POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE SAY NOBODY WAS INJURED WHEN A CAR WENT INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER WEDNESDAY MORNING ALONG THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT NEAR WHERE THE OLD RIVERBOAT CASINO WAS FORMERLY ANCHORED.

POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE CALL CAME IN SHORTLY AFTER 9AM:

OC……….AND SANK. :14

MCCLURE SAYS THE UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN MAY FACE CHARGES OR BE BILLED FOR THE COST OF REMOVING THE CAR FROM THE RIVER:

OC………FOR THIS INCIDENT. :13

THE INCIDENT HAS BEEN REFERRED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE.

THE WOMAN WAS TRANSPORTED FROM THE SCENE TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR EVALUATION.

Photos courtesy KMEG