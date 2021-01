NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL CONVENES 107TH SESSION

THE 107TH SESSION OF THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE CONVENED WEDNESDAY IN LINCOLN.

PRECAUTIONS REGARDING THE PANDEMIC ARE IN PLACE FOR THE STATE SENATORS, WITH PLEXIGLASS SEPARATING THEIR DESKS ON THE CHAMBER FLOOR.

NEBRASKA CHIEF JUSTICE MIKE HEAVICAN CHANGED HOW HE ADMINISTERED THE OATH OF OFFICE TO THE SENATORS WHO WERE ELECTED IN NOVEMBER:

OC……..I AFFIRM. :23

STATE SENATOR MIKE HILGERS OF LINCOLN NOMINATED HIMSELF TO BE THE SPEAKER OF THE LEGISLATURE:

OC……..AND RAISE THEIR FAMILY. ;24

HE WAS ELECTED UNANIMOUSLY.

THE SENATORS WILL BEGIN REGULAR BUSINESS ON THURSDAY.