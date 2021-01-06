FORMER WESTFIELD CLERK SENTENCED TO PROBATION

A former Westfield, Iowa city clerk charged with embezzlement of the town’s funds has been given five years probation.

51-year-old Angela Sorensen of Akron, entered an Alford plea, Monday in Plymouth County District Court, where guilt is not admitted.

A ten-year prison sentence was suspended.

Sorensen was accused of stealing $70,000 from the city of Westfield.

She claimed she does not recall committing the crime and her physical and mental health issues played a factor in the judge’s decision to place Sorensen on probation, rather than sentence her to prison.

Sorensen was the city clerk from May of 2013 until resigning in August of 2017.

She was ordered to pay $7781 in restitution and complete 50 hours of community service.

KLEM