LOTTERY JACKPOTS HAVE BEEN QUIETLY GROWING

Sales of the Powerball and MegaMillions lotto tickets have slowed considerably during the pandemic — but jackpots for both are now above 400 million dollars.

Iowa Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says ticket sales for both will likely be up now that they have passed that mark.



The larger jackpots usually draw in people who don’t play regularly and that pushes the jackpots higher.

Neubauer says there are a few things they still aren’t sure about these jackpots while we still have the pandemic going on.



The MegaMillons drawing is tonight (Tuesday) and it has an estimated prize of more than 410 million. The Powerball drawing is Wednesday — with an estimated jackpot of more than 432 million dollars.