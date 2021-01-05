LOCAL HUNGER REMAINS A PANDEMIC PROBLEM IN SIOUXLAND

Local leaders say the economic damage caused by the pandemic has significantly increased hunger in the Sioux City area.

State Senator Jackie Smith led a forum Tuesday on the struggle with hunger some Siouxland families are facing and what can be done to help them:

The Food Bank of Iowa estimates that more than 300,000 Iowans struggle with hunger, including more than 100,000 children.

Jean Logan, Director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, says the local need for food is at a critical level for many families:

Churches and non-profits are carrying the burden in our community.

Logan says the Sunnybrook Community Church Food Pantry alone serves 400 families a week.

Julie Cunningham, Mission Outreach Director at Mayflower Congregational Church, says they have seen a steady increase in people needing food since the pandemic began:

State Senator Smith says Iowa’s state government has more than a billion dollars in reserve funds.

Smith hopes other lawmakers will agree that state reserve funds should be used to help Iowa families become hunger free.

The 2021 session of the Iowa Legislature begins next week.