JAIL AUTHORITY GROUPS MEET ON NEW L-E-C DESIGN

A MULTI-AGENCY MEETING TOOK PLACE TUESDAY MORNING TO STUDY THE PLANS FOR THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

JAIL AUTHORITY MEMBERS MET WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, NEW COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN AND STAFF, THE BAKER GROUP WHO IS DEVELOPING THE PROJECT, AND ARCHITECTS OF THE FACILITY.

A CLOSED SESSION SHOWING THE JAIL LAYOUT AND DESIGN TOOK UP MUCH OF THE MEETING.

RON WIECK, CHAIRMAN OF THE AUTHORITY, LATER SPOKE IN GENERAL TERMS ABOUT PROGRESS OF THE PROJECT:

THERE ARE SOME REMAINING STEPS TO COMPLETE, INCLUDING BID LETTING, BEFORE CONSTRUCTION CAN BEGIN IN THE SPRING:

THE GROUP RESUMED MEETING AFTER LUNCH TO TALK OVER DETAILS OF THE PROJECT RANGING FROM OFFICE SPACE TO WINDOWS.