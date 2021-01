HALL TO AGAIN BE IOWA DEMOCRATIC LEAD ON APPROPRIATIONS

Democratic State Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City will again serve as the Ranking Member on the Appropriations Committee in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Hall will be in charge of the spending and budget-related legislation for his party on the House Appropriations Committee,

He will also serve on the Commerce, Information Technology, Natural Resources, and Legislative Council Committees.

Hall will be starting his sixth term in the Iowa House when the session begins on January 11th.