GRASSLEY MAY PRESIDE OVER ELECTORAL COLLEGE SENATE VOTE

If Vice President Mike Pence decides not to attend Wednesday’s U-S Senate debate over counting the electoral college votes, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley will preside instead over what promises to be a bitter, partisan battle.

Grassley, a Republican, is senate president pro tempore.

Some Republicans plan to challenge the results of the electoral college vote, claiming there’s widespread election fraud and President Trump is the true winner.

Grassley says the move by fellow Republicans is perfectly legitimate.

Grassley says it follows the same procedure as in 2004 when Democrats objected to certifying President George W. Bush’s election, particularly the electoral votes from Ohio.

Grassley says this is an important issue and it merits an open discussion.

Grassley says the debate “gets lost when the social media platforms don’t carry it.”

Radio Iowa