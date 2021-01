FISCHER WON’T VOTE TO OVERTURN ELECTORAL COLLEGE DECISION

NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR DEB FISCHER SAYS SHE WILL NOT VOTE TO OVERTURN THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE’S DECISION ON WHO WILL BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

FISCHER SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LEGAL TEAM FAILED TO MAKE THE CASE IN COURT TO ANY JUDGE, INCLUDING SOME APPOINTED BY TRUMP, OR TO CRIMINAL INVESTIGATORS THAT WIDESPREAD VOTER FRAUD EXISTED TO OVERTURN ELECTION RESULTS IN ANY STATE.

SHE SAYS THERE ARE NO DO-OVERS.

FISCHER SAYS IN A TWEET THAT SHE WILL UPHOLD HER OATH TO SUPPORT AND DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION AND VOTE TO AFFIRM THE DECISION OF THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE.