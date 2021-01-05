ARREST MADE IN WALKER STREET FATAL SHOOTING (Update)

There’s been an arrest in the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Mia Kritis of Sioux City.

19-year-old Christopher Morales of Sioux City is charged with going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the shooting Friday at 2637 Walker Street.

Court documents say Morales allegedly forced a person into the residence at gunpoint.

Morales and other unidentified gunmen shot at least 27 rounds into the residence with an assault rifle and 9mm handguns.

Kritis and at least three others were struck by gunfire with Kritis dying from her injuries.

Police say at least two dozen people were attending a party at the house during the time of the shooting.

Morales was arrested January 3rd around 3:45pm in the 1900 block of Douglas Street where he was armed and attempted to flee officers.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $70,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-258-tips (8477).

A “Go Fund Me” fundraiser page has been set up to raise money for expenses related to Kritis’ funeral.