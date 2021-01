NEBRASKA PREPARES FOR NEXT PHASE OF VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

NEBRASKA OFFICIALS DISCUSSED MORE DETAILS MONDAY ABOUT WHEN THE COVID-19 VACCINE WILL BECOME AVAILABLE TO MORE GROUPS OF PEOPLE IN THE STATE.

ANGIE LING OF THE STATE’S HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT SAYS THE STATE HAS RECEIVED 63,700 DOSES SO FAR AND ANOTHER 23,400 DOSES TO THE PHARMACY PROGRAM:

OC………LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENTS. :19

LING SAYS THE OLDEST RESIDENTS IN THE STATE ARE NEXT IN LINE TO RECEIVE THE VACCINE:

OC………..FINALIZE THESE DETAILS. :23

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS IF YOU DO NOT WANT THE VACCINE, THE STATE WILL NOT FORCE YOU TO TAKE THE SHOT:

OC…………….STUFF IS TRUE. :25

THE STATE WILL PLACE DETAILS ON THEIR COVID WEBSITE SOON TO LET PEOPLE KNOW WHEN THEY ARE ELIGIBLE FOR THE VACCINE.