NEBRASKA PATROL BUSY OVER NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY

The new year didn’t get off to the best start for some drivers in Nebraska.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 41 impaired drivers from the road during the holiday season’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

In addition to the 41 drivers arrested for driving under the influence, troopers issued 485 citations for speeding, 16 for open alcohol container, 6 minors were caught in possession of alcohol, 57 people were driving while under suspension and 28 had no proof of insurance.

Another 17 people were not wearing a seat belt and four had improper child restraints.

Nebraska also experienced two major winter storms during the campaign over the last two weeks, during which troopers responded to dozens of crashes and assisted 823 motorists in need of help.