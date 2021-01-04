MIDWEST ECONOMY APPEARS STRONG TO START 2021

The economy in the nine state Mid America region continues to expand but slowed a little in December.
Ernie Goss, Director of Creighton University’s Economic Forecasting Group, says December’s overall rating declined compared to the previous month:
Goss says employment trends are also good, but declined from November:
Goss says businesses need to keep an eye on inflation, which he believes will increase in the year ahead:
Goss says finding enough qualified workers and trade issues continue to be problems for regional businesses.
Jerry Oster WNAX