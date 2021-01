METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 4TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 17 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY. (12,394 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 15.5%.

THE STATE REPORTED THREE DEATHS IN THE COUNTY, BRINGING THE TOTAL TO 171.

THERE ARE 49 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 27 NEW POSITIVE TESTS THROUGH THE WEEKEND. (3627 TOTAL)

TWO MORE DEATHS WERE REPORTED TO BRING THEIR TOTAL TO 58.

THEIR SEVEN DAY POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 13.57%.

UNION COUNTY HAD 33 NEW CASES OVER THE FIRST THREE DAYS OF THE NEW YEAR. (1641 TOTAL POSITIVE, 133 ACTIVE)

THEIR ONE WEEK AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 14.33%

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 10 NEW POSITIVE CASES AND FIVE DEATHS. (3380 TOTAL, 58 DEATHS)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW POSITIVE CASES. (701 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 2 NEW CASES. (555 TOTAL CASES).