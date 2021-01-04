IOWA VOTER REGISTRATION NUMBERS SET NEW RECORD

For the third month in a row, Iowans set a record for the number of active registered voters in the state.
Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that Iowa has 2,124,895 active registered voters.
More than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote.
The current registration totals breakdown as 727,977 Republicans; with 700.430 Democrats and 678,188 No Party voters.
Another 18,300 voters are registered with other parties such as Libertarian or Green party.