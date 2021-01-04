IOWA CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION TAKES OATH OF OFFICE

Five of the six Iowans serving in the U.S. Congress were sworn into office Sunday.

Fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, issued a written statement, saying he looks forward to finding conservative solutions that will create a booming economy for taxpayers.

Third district Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, has started her second term in the U.S. House.

Axne recorded a statement that was posted on Twitter.

OC….THRIVE :15

Axne is the dean of the Iowa delegation since the other three representatives from Iowa are all starting their first terms in the House.

First district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion also posted a video on Twitter:

OC….ALREADY :06

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa — from Iowa’s second congressional district — was sworn in as a provisional member of the House.

Democrat Rita Hart is asking a House committee to order another recount in the second district race after Miller-Meeks won by just six votes.

On the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol, the vice president administered the oath of office to Republican Joni Ernst, who has started her second term in the U.S. Senate.

OC….APPLAUSE FADES :05

Senator Charles Grassley has two more years remaining on his 7th term in the U.S. Senate.