DEWITT ELECTED TO CHAIR WOODBURY SUPERVISORS

Rocky DeWitt will chair the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in 2021.
DeWitt was elected by the other supervisors at a special meeting Monday morning to lead the board.
He says there will be some challenges ahead:
OC……….is another. :15
DeWitt says the supervisors have already started discussions on the budget for the next fiscal year:
OC………to the attention. :15
DeWitt will oversee a board comprised of five Republicans.
He says that doesn’t mean everyone will be in agreement on everything that comes before the board:
OC……….achieve that. :17
The supervisors will meet with the Jail authority and developers Tuesday morning to discuss the new Law Enforcement Center project.