DEWITT ELECTED TO CHAIR WOODBURY SUPERVISORS

Rocky DeWitt will chair the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in 2021.

DeWitt was elected by the other supervisors at a special meeting Monday morning to lead the board.

He says there will be some challenges ahead:

DeWitt says the supervisors have already started discussions on the budget for the next fiscal year:

DeWitt will oversee a board comprised of five Republicans.

He says that doesn’t mean everyone will be in agreement on everything that comes before the board:

The supervisors will meet with the Jail authority and developers Tuesday morning to discuss the new Law Enforcement Center project.