Players for the Iowa State Cyclones not only ended their season with a solid 34-17 win over Oregon, but they also walked away with a new PlayStation 5 for taking part in the game.

PlayStation was one of the sponsors for the Fiesta Bowl.

The game was released just before the Christmas season and it retails for about 499-dollars, but resale prices online have been as high as a thousand dollars.

The rules say each bowl game can offer the players gifts that have a value of up to 550-dollars.