CITY COUNCIL GIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO FIREWORKS ORDINANCE CHANGE

The City Council of Sioux City gave their final approval to an ordinance that will increase fines for fireworks violations in the city at their Monday meeting.

The council again voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance with Pete Groetken casting the lone no vote.

That was the same as the first two readings and votes last month.

Under the new ordinance, property owners would be held responsible and fined for illegal use of fireworks at their home or property.

Fireworks may be legally used July 3rd through July 4th from the hours of 1:00 P.M. until 11:00 P.M.