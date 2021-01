METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS JANUARY 2ND & 3RD

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 72 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY SUNDAY AND 48 ON SATURDAY. (12,377 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 15.3%.

THE 168TH COVID RELATED FATALITY IN THE COUNTY WAS REPORTED OVER THE WEEKEND.

THERE ARE 51 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 5 NEW POSITIVE CASES AND TWO DEATHS. (3370 TOTAL, 53 DEATHS)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 2 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (701 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 4 NEW CASES. (553 TOTAL CASES).