INVESTIGATION OF NEW YEAR’S MURDER OF 18 YEAR OLD GIRL CONTINUES

Sioux City Police are continuing to investigate the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old girl.

The shooting occurred just before 1am Friday at 2637 South Walker Street and claimed the life of Mia Kritis of Sioux City.

Kritis was attending a party with numerous other young people where multiple shots were fired into the residence.

Many of those people fled the scene and police are still seeking witnesses for the murder of Kritis.

Police say in a Facebook post that they are not charging anyone for being at an underage party.

Their priority is catching the people who fired into the house causing the death of the young woman.

Four other people at the party were injured.

Sgt. Mike Manthorne says the other people injured all sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Their names have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-258-tips (8477).

A “Go Fund Me” fundraiser page has been set up to raise money for expenses related to Kritis’ funeral.

Go Fund Me Photo provided