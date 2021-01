CHAD SHEEHAN SWORN IN AS WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF

CHAD SHEEHAN HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN SWORN IN AS THE 34TH PERSON TO SERVE AS SHERIFF OF WOODBURY COUNTY.

SHEEHAN TOOK HIS OATH OF OFFICE SATURDAY MORNING AT THE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER:

OC….GETTING AFTER IT. :08

SHEEHAN, WHO HAS PREVIOUSLY SERVED ON THE SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENTS, SUCCEEDS DAVE DREW WHO RETIRED AFTER TWO TERMS IN OFFICE:

OC…….ONE ON ONE. :21

THE NEW SHERIFF WILL OVERSEE THE COMPLETION OF THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND HOPES TO INCREASE USE AT THE PRAIRIE HILLS CENTER JUST EAST OF SIOUX CITY:

OC……….THE COUNTRY IN. :24

SHEEHAN HAS HIS COMMAND STAFF ORGANIZED TO HELP MEET THOSE GOALS:

OC………..JAIL OPERATIONS. :20

SHEEHAN WILL ALSO HAVE A SERGEANT DEDICATED TO HANDLING PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS AND PRACTICES FOR THE DEPARTMENT.