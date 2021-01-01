SIOUX CITY NEW YEAR BEGINS WITH FATAL DRIVE BY SHOOTING

The new year started with tragedy in Sioux City with a fatal drive by shooting in Morningside.

Shortly before 1am Friday, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at 2637 South Walker Street.

Upon arrival, officers found that multiple shots had been fired into the residence that left several people injured.

An 18-year-old female suffered a fatal gunshot wound and several other victims were also struck by gunfire and are being treated at Sioux City hospitals.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Police are asking for assistance from the public.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 258-tips (8477)