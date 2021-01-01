2020 IOWA TRAFFIC DEATHS MATCH 2019 NUMBER

The Iowa State Patrol hopes to reduce the number of fatal traffic crashes in 2021.

Preliminary numbers from the Iowa D-O-T show 335 people died on roads across the state last year – which is the same fatality count as 2019.

State Trooper John Farley said, “any fatality is too many, but in Iowa, we’d like to see our fatality rate go below 300, that’s kind of a big goal for us.”

Farley says Iowa hasn’t seen fewer than 300 deadly crashes since the late 1920s.

Law enforcement is also looking for a decline from the 14-thousand-253 arrests made for operating while intoxicated in 2020.