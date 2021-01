WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS TAKE OATHS OF OFFICE

THREE NEWLY-ELECTED MEMBERS OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AND AUDITOR PAT GILL TOOK THEIR OATH OF OFFICE THURSDAY MORNING IN A CEREMONY AT THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

CHIEF JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER ADMINISTERED EACH OATH:

OC……..I WILL. :18

FOLLOWING GILL, SUPERVISORS ROCKY DEWITT, KEITH RADIG AND JEREMY TAYLOR WERE SWORN IN.

TAYLOR PLACED HIS HAND ON HIS FAMILY BIBLE THAT HE HAD USED WHEN PREVIOUSLY ELECTED.

HE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO RESUMING DUTIES ON THE BOARD AFTER HIS SEAT WAS VACATED IN FEBRUARY WHEN IT WAS RULED HIS PRIMARY RESIDENCE WAS NOT IN HIS DISTRICT:

OC…………..TO BE BACK. :12

TAYLOR, DEWITT AND RADIG ARE PART OF AN ALL REPUBLICAN BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, AND ALL THREE HAVE EXPERIENCE SERVING ON THE BOARD AND DEALING WITH CURRENT ISSUES LIKE THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER:

OC………..IMPORTANT AS WELL. :19

NEWLY ELECTED WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN WILL TAKE HIS OATH OF OFFICE ON JANUARY 2ND.