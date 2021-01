VITAL ALSO NOW CHARGED IN RESTAURANT BURGLARY

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES AFTER HIS ARREST EARLY THURSDAY MORNING ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE CITY.

JUST BEFORE 2 A.M. AN OFFICER SPOTTED AND ATTEMPTED TO STOP A VEHICLE THAT HAD BEEN REPORTED STOLEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY.

THE DRIVER, 29-YEAR-OLD RICARDO VITAL, REFUSED TO STOP AND DROVE THROUGH THE NORTHSIDE UNTIL HE LOST CONTROL WHILE ATTEMPTING TO TURN AND THE VEHICLE BECAME DISABLED.

VITAL WAS APPREHENDED AS HE EXITED THE VEHICLE.

HE IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE THEFT, O-W-I, FELONY ELUDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING WHILE BARRED AND SPEEDING.

LATER IN THE DAY VITAL WAS ALSO CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH THE NOVEMBER 26TH BURGLARY OF THE FOUR SEASONS RESTAURANT AT 401 W. 7TH ST.

VITAL HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH DEGREE, AND THEFT 5TH DEGREE FOR BREAKING OUT A GLASS DOOR TO GAIN ENTRY TO THE RESTAURANT.

ONCE INSIDE HE STOLE A TABLET COMPUTER AND FOOD.

VITAL WAS ALSO WANTED ON A FELONY WARRANT FOR A PAROLE VIOLATION.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $23,900 BOND.

A SECOND SUSPECT IN THE BURGLARY OF THE FOUR SEASONS RESTAURANT THAT NIGHT HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED.

THAT PERSON ENTERED A FEW HOURS LATER AND STOLE A LAPTOP COMPUTER.

THERE IS NO EVIDENCE TO SHOW THAT RICARDO VITAL AND THE UNIDENTIFIED SUSPECT WERE WORKING TOGETHER.

THE SECOND SUSPECT APPEARED TO POSSIBLE BE A WHITE MALE IN HIS 20’S.

VIDEO FROM SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE AT THE RESTAURANT IS FEATURED ON THE POLICE DEPARTMENT’S CRIME STOPPERS SEGMENT ON THEIR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THE SECOND SUSPECT IS ASKED TO CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS (8477).

A TIP CAN ALSO BE MADE ONLINE AT WWW.SIOUXCITYPOLICE.COM/CRIMESTOPPERS.