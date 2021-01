TODD WIECK RETIRES AFTER 3 DECADES WITH WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT

A FAREWELL CEREMONY WAS HELD THURSDAY FOR A LONG TIME MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

MAJOR TODD WIECK IS RETIRING AFTER A 30 1/2 YEAR CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT, ALL WITH WOODBURY COUNTY:

HE SAYS HE HAS LOVED EVERY MINUTE HE HAS WORKED IN THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND ESPECIALLY THE GREAT PEOPLE THERE:

WIECK ISN’T TAKING A LONG VACATION, HE HAS A NEW JOB LINED UP TO START THE NEW YEAR:

HIS CO-WORKERS PRESENTED HIM WITH SOME GIFTS AND PLAYED A COUPLE OF TRIBUTE VIDEOS IN HIS HONOR.

Photo by George Lindblade