STEVE KING WRAPS UP NINE TERMS IN CONGRESS

Republican 4th District Congressman Steve King says he plans to stay active in the country’s political debates once his ninth term in the U.S. House ends at noon on Sunday, and he is not ruling out another run for public office:

The 71-year-old King served six years in the Iowa legislature before winning his first race for the U.S. House in 2002.

He narrowly won re-election in 2018, then was defeated by fellow Republican Randy Feenstra in the G-O-P Primary this past June.

Feenstra will take King’s seat in congress on Sunday.

One of his final acts in the U.S. House was filing a 20-page ethics complaint against House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy — a final protest of McCarthy’s decision to strip King of his committee assignments nearly two years ago after King’s remarks about white supremacy were quoted in a New York Times interview.

King was not in Washington this past Monday when the U.S. House voted to override the president’s veto and to endorse sending out two-thousand dollar federal stimulus payments to Americans.

King says he had a cold and it did not seem wise to fly.

King has written a book titled “Walking Through the Fire” and he announced this fall that it would be released in November.

Once the book is published, King plans to embark on a publicity tour.