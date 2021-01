SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT (Update)

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES AFTER HIS ARREST EARLY THURSDAY MORNING ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE CITY.

JUST BEFORE 2 A.M. AN OFFICER SPOTTED AND ATTEMPTED TO STOP A VEHICLE THAT HAD BEEN REPORTED STOLEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY.

THE DRIVER, 29-YEAR-OLD RICARDO VITAL, REFUSED TO STOP AND DROVE THROUGH THE NORTHSIDE UNTIL HE LOST CONTROL WHILE ATTEMPTING TO TURN AND THE VEHICLE BECAME DISABLED.

VITAL WAS APPREHENDED AS HE EXITED THE VEHICLE.

HE IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE THEFT, O-W-I, FELONY ELUDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING WHILE BARRED AND SPEEDING.

VITAL WAS ALSO WANTED ON A FELONY WARRANT FOR A PAROLE VIOLATION.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $23,900 BOND.

Updated 9:17am 12/31/20