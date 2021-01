MERCYONE TO SHINE A BEACON OF GRATITUDE INTO THE NIGHT SKY

A bright, spotlight will shine nightly above MercyOne medical centers throughout the state of Iowa as a sign of appreciation for MercyOne’s physicians, nurses, staff and providers who provide care to patients.

The light, visible for miles depending on the weather, will be illuminated at 5 p.m. daily beginning Friday through January 7th.

The beacon of gratitude and hope has been installed at Sioux City’s MercyOne location, as well as 15 other sites around the state.