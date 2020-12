The Siouxland Salvation Army wants to thank everyone who donated to its 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.

As of today, the total amount raised by the campaign was $110,325.

That’s almost $30,000 short of the campaign goal of $140,000.

Captain April Clarke says the impact of COVID-19, and severe winter weather hampered fundraising during the crucial final week of the campaign.

You can still help the Siouxland Salvation Army by contributing online at SiouxlandRedKettle.org.