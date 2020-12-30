NEW SD DISABLED VETERAN LICENSE PLATES TO BE ISSUED

South Dakota disabled veterans and other disabled persons will receive newly designed license plates at renewal time, beginning January 1st.

There will be a $5 per plate mailing fee per license plate at the time of renewal.

A 45-day plate ordered permit will be issued to use until the new license plate set arrives in the mail.

Disabled veteran plate owners will be re-verified with the Veterans Administration at the time of renewal.

A new disabled veteran plate application will have to be submitted to the veteran’s local county treasurer’s office.