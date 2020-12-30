IOWA STATE PARK NEW YEAR’S FIRST DAY HIKES MOVE ONLINE

The First Day Hike Challenge to ring in the New Year through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Travel Iowa will be a little different this year.

Residents are invited to take part digitally with the State Park Passport

That takes the place of the traditional guided hikes due to COVID-19.

Park visitors can “check in” online to any of the more than 50 participating state parks on the passport from Friday, January 1st through the end of Sunday, January 3rd.

Every check-in will qualify for a prize drawing of a 2-night stay at a 2-bedroom cabin at Lake Darling State Park near Brighton.

Visitors can go to as many parks as they wish during the weekend, with every check-in counting as a contest entry.

A link to sign up for the Parks Passport is at www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.

Photo courtesy Iowa DNR