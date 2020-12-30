IOWA LAWMAKERS WARY OF FUTURE NEBRASKA CASINO COMPETITION

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford says he and other House Republicans are keeping an eye on looming competition for Council Bluffs and Sioux City casinos from Nebraska, where voters just legalized casino-style gaming.

In November, Nebraska voters legalized casinos within race tracks in their state.

Grassley says the western Iowa casinos have been generating about a third of all the gambling taxes paid to the State of Iowa, and the competition may reduce the amount of casino tax money for infrastructure projects.

The state-licensed casinos paid more than 230 million in taxes to the state in the last fiscal year.

Developers have said they hope to open casinos in Omaha, Lincoln and possibly South Sioux City by this time next year.