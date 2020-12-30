FUNERAL DIRECTOR CHARGED IN ALLEGED INSURANCE FRAUD SCHEME

An Emmetsburg, Iowa man has been charged in an alleged funeral insurance scheme.

46-year-old Andrew Warren Joyce is charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, 1st Degree Theft, 2nd Degree Theft and Failure to Trust Pre-need Funeral Services.

The charges against Joyce stem from an investigation which began in 2019 by the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau.

Agents determined that Joyce, while acting as an Iowa funeral director licensed to sell pre-need funeral insurance policies, failed to comply with the requirements of Iowa Code.

A Cease and Desist order was previously issued against Joyce by the Iowa Insurance Division in October of 2019.

Joyce was arrested and posted bond in Palo Alto County with a promise to appear in court at a later date.