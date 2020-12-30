FEENSTRA BEGINS SETTING UP CONGRESSIONAL OFFICES

As Iowa 4th District Representative-elect Randy Feenstra prepares to be sworn into Congress next week, he has also been setting up offices in Washington and his district.

He says Covid-19 has made that difficult:

Feenstra says he plans several offices across the Fourth District, including here in Sioux City:

Feenstra has hired some staff:

Feenstra, who is from Hull, is an instructor at Dordt University and has served as a state Senator since 2009.

