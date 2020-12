DAKOTA DUNES MAN INDICTED ON THEFT & EMBEZZLEMENT CHARGES

A DAKOTA DUNES MAN HAS BEEN INDICTED ON EMBEZZLEMENT CHARGES IN UNION COUNTY.

A COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTED 33-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA MCELROY FOR GRAND THEFT AND EMBEZZLEMENT OF PROPERTY RECEIVED IN TRUST.

THE INDICTMENT ALLEGES THAT MCELROY TOOK UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL OF PROPERTY BELONGING TO MURPHY INSULATION AND MURPHY MECHANICAL INSULATION IN NORTH SIOUX CITY VALUED BETWEEN $100,000 AND $500,000 DOLLARS.

THE CRIMES ALLEGEDLY OCCURRED BETWEEN MAY 2017 AND APRIL OF 2020 IN UNION COUNTY.

MCELROY’S BOND WAS SET AT $10,000 WITH AN INITIAL COURT DATE SET FOR JANUARY 7TH.